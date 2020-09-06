A ‘rolling rally’ for President Trump traveled 87 miles around Indiana and Ohio Sunday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Sunday afternoon crowds gathered at a “rolling” election rally for President Trump in southern Indiana and Ohio.
The “rolling rally” was sponsored by Patriots for America, according to a representative from the organization.
Cars gathered for the “Let’s Roll to Re-Elect Trump!” at 1 p.m. at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
The group made a 2.5-hour loop through Indiana and Ohio.
Patriots for America says the 85-mile rally is in support of the president.
People were encouraged to decorate their vehicles and cash prizes were awarded.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.