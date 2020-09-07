Changes in LMPD leadership expected next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shakeup is expected soon at the top of LMPD leadership.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will speak at a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday to talk about the changes, his press office said.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters learned from numerous sources that talks are taking place behind closed doors for a new interim chief to replace Robert Schroeder, who is leaving sooner than originally expected.
The changes in leadership are expected to take place next week.
This comes at a time of unprecedented civil unrest and more than 100 nights of protests -- some of them violent -- as the city awaits the decision from Attorney General Daniel Cameron about whether to charge the LMPD officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting death. Taylor was shot dead in her home in March by narcotics officers serving a warrant.
Following Taylor’s death, longtime LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced in May that he would retire on June 30, but Fischer fired Conrad on June 1 and named Schroeder the interim chief.
This story will be updated.
