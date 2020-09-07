FORECAST: Above-average temperatures expected for unofficial end of summer

- Dry and warm early this week
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive by the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies are expected overnight with pleasant lows sinking into the 60s.
Another day filled with sunshine is on tap Tuesday. Highs will top out in the lower 90s with a slight increase in the heat index as well, near 94 degrees.
Expect mainly clear skies into Tuesday night with mild temperatures in the low 70s. Partly sunny and remaining hot with highs in the lower 90s.
