FORECAST: Hot and mainly dry week ahead

- LABOR DAY: Dry, warm and breezy
- THIS WEEK: Rain chances remain low until late week or the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A very warm and breezy afternoon is expected, with highs just a touch above where we should be for this Labor Day ... into the upper 80s.
Any thunderstorm risk looks to stay just north of WAVE Country. Weakening t-storm or two near the northern edges of WAVE Country this evening, but plan to keep the forecast dry for now. Lows in the 60s.
Ah yes, the summer heat returns. Highs in the lower 90s expected and a slight increase in the heat index as well, near 94 degrees.
Mostly clear and warm with lows in the low 70s.
