Gerry Lynn, Meade County Judge Executive, dies at 68

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Meade County Judge Executive Gerry Lynn died on Sunday at the age of 68.
Meade County Fiscal Court made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning. An obituary for Lynn stated he died in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday.
In addition to serving as the Judge Executive for Meade County since 2010, he was also the Kentucky State Representative for the 27th District from 2004 until 2006.
Funeral services have been arranged for Lynn which will be held at the New Brandenburg Southern Baptist Church Saturday at 4 p.m. The service will be streamed online on the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.