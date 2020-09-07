Gov. Beshear gives Labor Day COVID-19 update: 291 new cases, no new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In a Labor Day COVID-19 update from Governor Andy Beshear, healthcare workers and teachers were thanked for all of their hard work amid the nationwide pandemic.
“On Labor Day, we celebrate the people who have worked so hard to make this state and country great – their work has made all our enterprises succeed and organized labor’s fight for fair working conditions has elevated workers everywhere,” Beshear said. “This year more than ever, I’m thinking about all the nurses, doctors and other hospital support staffers and other frontline workers who have helped us during this pandemic.”
“We also need to remember the thousands of teachers, administrators and others working to educate our children in these trying times. I hope you’ll join me on this Labor Day in thanking all of the essential workers who are sacrificing for the common good,” Beshear continued in his update.
New COVID numbers were provided by the governor’s office Monday evening, with reports being lower than previous day’s updates. There were 291 new cases reported, with 52 of those being children 18 years old or younger. The youngest new case was just one month old.
“We’re seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” Beshear said. “Unfortunately we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better.”
There were no new deaths reported on Monday, with the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 staying at 996.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, also commended Kentuckians that were committed to stopping the spread of the virus.
“Citizens of our commonwealth are demonstrating this concern for others by wearing face coverings when going out in public, keeping a social distance of at least six feet and thorough hand-washing,” Dr. Stack said. “What troubles me is what we might see in two or three weeks and beyond if people don’t follow guidance, including limiting crowds to 10 people or under and congregating less frequently.”
Other updates on Labor Day included the total number of tests administered so far is at least 927,819. The seven-day positivity rate still stands at 4.34 percent, and the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from the virus is at least 10,648.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
