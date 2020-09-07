Ky. Senator Gerald Neal hospitalized, tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky state Senator Gerald Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being hospitalized.
Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville), tells WAVE 3 News that Neal’s prognosis is good.
“Gerald has fought for his community and for civil rights for over 30 years in the state senate and this will not slow him down,” McGarvey said, “particularly at this important time.”
Neal has represented District 33, covering the Louisville area, in the Kentucky Senate since 1988.
On Sunday another state politician, Kentucky state Representative Attica Scott, announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on her Twitter page.
