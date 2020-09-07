Man drowns in Patoka Lake after trying to rescue women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a Wisconsin man was pulled from Patoka Lake on Sunday after he tried to rescue two women who fell into the water.
According to the Crawford County Coroner’s Office, Travis Ray St. Martin, 33, of Racine, Wisc., died of an apparent drowning. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said his body was recovered around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after he went into the water and wasn’t seen again.
Indiana Conservation officials said several witnesses alerted an officer on boat patrol on the lake of a possible drowning just before 3 p.m. They also said multiple 911 calls were reported of a man who had disappeared in the water.
The investigation revealed two women were aboard a tube tied to a stationary rental boat when they fell off and struggled to stay afloat. Several people, along with St. Martin, reportedly jumped in to assist.
Both women were rescued. One woman was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital and later released.
The coroner’s office said no alcohol or drugs were suspected to be contributing factors in the incident.
Indiana Conservation officers said that although life jackets were on the rental boat, none was in use.
