Mother in custody after 6-year-old found with self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Police say the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
By Jared Goffinet | September 7, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 2:54 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother is in custody after police say a 6-year-old child was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.

According to Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz, officers were called to the 7000 block of Glen Meadow around 1 p.m. for a report of a child who had been shot in the leg.

The 6-year-old was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, Sgt. Franz explained.

The child is now at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital receiving treatment, according to the sergeant.

The 30-year-old mother of the child is in custody as her charges are pending, Sgt. Franz said.

