Motorcyclist killed in Harrison County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a traffic accident killed a motorcyclist and another had to be airlifted.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at the intersection of Hwy 135 and Watson Rd. around 2:45 P.M. Sunday afternoon.
People in the area told deputies a car crossed into the oncoming traffic, sideswiping a pickup truck and then hitting a motorcyclist. The driver of the car was airlifted from the scene. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other parties had minor injuries. Harrison County’s crash reconstruction team is working on determining what happened in the investigation.
The name of the victims has not been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.