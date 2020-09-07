Remains of Army veteran stuck in Philippines returned to Louisville family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The remains of an Army veteran who had died in the Philippines back in May finally returned to his family in Louisville over Labor Day weekend.
The family of Charles Pyles, a 77-year-old veteran, told WAVE 3 News they had received his remains over the weekend after a long stretch wondering if they would make it back into the United States.
Pyles had a passion for travel and left on his most recent adventure in February. Later in May, friends had called his wife with the bad news that he had passed away.
The family believed that he had contracted COVID-19 and became ill.
Their wishes to have Pyles’ remains returned to Louisville went in multiple directions. Working with the U.S. Embassy, who normally helps in matters where an American dies abroad, also left the family unsure whether the remains would return.
Good news was finally received on August 31, where they heard Charles’ body would be returning to the United States on September 4.
Over the weekend, the family buried the remains of Pyles in a Shively cemetery, respecting his final wishes of being buried next to his parents.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.