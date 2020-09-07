‘Salute to CardNation’ to honor special groups at UofL’s home football games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some University of Louisville football fans will have a chance to attend home games without physically being there.
The university announced the beginning of “Salute to CardNation” to feature different groups of fans to cheer remotely for the Cardinals.
The University of Louisville announced last week it will allow 20% capacity, or around 12,000 fans, per game this season per its COVID-19 plan for Cardinal Stadium.
Fans will have their photos shown on video boards inside the stadium and on the Cards’ social media platforms.
UofL said to participate, fans are asked to submit their pictures via email by Wednesday of game week.
The special groups that will be recognized at each home game are listed below:
- Sept. 12 vs. Western Kentucky – Salute to the Class of 2020, recognizing seniors from UofL or high schools who missed out on their graduation experience.
- Sept. 19 vs. Miami – Salute to Essential Workers, providing thanks for those who keep us going including healthcare and medical personnel, public service, food and agriculture, retail and grocery, mail and delivery, and teachers.
- Oct. 24 vs. Florida State – Salute to Alumni, during Homecoming Weekend, Alumni send in photos in your Cards gear.
- Oct. 31 vs. Virginia Tech – Salute to Future Cardinals, send your kids photos, especially in their Halloween costumes.
- Nov. 20 vs. Syracuse – Salute to Service, honoring active military personnel and veterans.
- Dec. 5 vs. Wake Forest – Salute to UofL Seniors. Send video messages thanking the football seniors and wishing them luck.
The Louisville football season will begin on Saturday, Sept. 12 against Western Kentucky at 8:05 p.m.
