Stepping Up: Man refurbishes old computers for disadvantaged kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A comedian from Memphis is using his skills with computers to help Mid-South students attending school online this year.
Mo Alexander has had to take his stand-up routine from the stage to Zoom in his home because of the pandemic.
“I was supposed to have a six-week tour, come home for a couple of days, and then do another six-week tour,” Alexander said describing his pre-pandemic schedule.
With a little more free time on his hands, the self-proclaimed “old-school tech nerd” decided to refurbish laptops to give to kids for free now that many are learning online.
“Lots of them don’t have computers,” he said. “So we started fixing them up. My cousin used to run a shelter, so she knows people who need them.”
Using laptop parts he already had lying around, along with some laptops that have been donated, Alexander has refurbished at least 17 so far.
“I know the city schools in Memphis started giving out laptops for this school year which is great! But there’s still kids in surrounding areas,” he said.
Alexander says he’s even received donations that have reached $500 to buy laptop chargers to go along with the computers. He is thankful for strangers’ generosity and humble about the praise he’s received.
“In one article someone wrote they called me a technological savior,” he said. “I’m not trying to save anybody. I just want people to be to get some computers, to be able to do their thing. If I can help anybody learn something I’m good.”
If you’d like to help Alexander with his mission, donations can be sent to his Venmo account: @Mo-Alexander.
Alexander says any leftover funds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.