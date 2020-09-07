StormTALK! Weather Blog: Labor Day Update

While the Western United States gets slammed with some wild weather the next 24-48 hours, we will be on the flip side of things. That means a quiet, dry and hot forecast the next few days. The humidity, at least, will be slow to increase so the heat index won’t be much of a factor until later in the week.
We have (2) supply zones for rain this week, the cold front to our west and a tropical low off the coast of Charleston, SC. Our next chance for scattered thunderstorms looks more likely to come from the cold front and that may take until Saturday to get closer to us. Perhaps longer. The southeast low pressure is more likely to affect areas just to the SE of WAVE Country but we’ll watch it.
Next week does have a cooler look but nothing too dramatic right now showing up.
Have a Goode one!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.