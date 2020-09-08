Beshear announces launch of Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the launch of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website, teamkyhherf.ky.gov, on Tuesday. Kentuckians can visit the site to seek information on how to obtain a portion of $15 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security money.
For eligible tenants, the program pays up to 90% of past-due rent and may also cover up to two months of future rent.
Eligible landlords can be reimbursed for missed rent payments and receive some advance rent payments to keep tenants in their homes.
Payments start as early as Sept. 25.
Jefferson County isn’t included in the state’s eviction relief fund because the county recently received more than $21 million dollars in federal CARES funding. The CARES funding for evictions for both the county and the state are on a first-come, first-serve basis to people who qualify.
Cassandra Miller, the Neighborhood Place manager, told WAVE 3 News her office has been slammed since COVID-19 hit Kentucky in March.
“We’ve seen just in a six-month period, three times the amount of people we would normally see in a 12-month period,” Miller said.
Since the end of August, Jefferson County has helped 681 families stay in their homes through the CARES funding. Those families were helped within 30 days of launching the Eviction Prevention Assistance Program.
“We know we’ve only helped a small fraction of people and there’s a lot more people to be helped,” Miller said. “We have about 5,700 people in the pipeline to be helped.”
Miller said they want to make sure they give the federal dollars away and help everyone they can.
“Housing is not a luxury,” she said. “It is something people have to have in order to stay healthy, in order to be prosperous, in order for our nation to bounce back from this. So housing is one of those things that is critical for people.”
For eviction help in Jefferson County, applicants can call 502-977-6636 or click here. Those in Jefferson County needing assistance can also fill out a request for help here.
For people needing eviction assistance outside of Jefferson County, click here.
