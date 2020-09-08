Beshear announces launch of state eviction relief fund website

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the launch of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website, team-ky-hherf.ky.gov, on Tuesday.
Kentuckians can visit the site to seek information on how to obtain a portion of $15 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security money.
For eligible tenants, the program pays up to 90% of past-due rent and may also cover up to two months of future rent.
Eligible landlords can be reimbursed for missed rent payments and receive some advance rent payments to keep tenants in their homes.
