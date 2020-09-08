COVID-19 testing site to open at fairgrounds in New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A COVID-19 testing site will open at the fairgrounds, according to the Floyd County Health Department.
The new testing site will be at the 4H Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road in New Albany. Testing will start at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and run until 6 p.m.
Normal testing hours will be:
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday: 1 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (closed on the 4th Saturday of each month)
Testing is available to anyone regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years of age can be tested with parental consent.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but people are encouraged to register for an appointment by clicking here or calling (812) 948-4726.
