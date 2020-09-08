Fire engulfs, destroys Park Hill home in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Fire Department arson investigators are working to determine what sparked a massive fire at a Park Hill home Tuesday night.
The two-story house, which is in the 1800 block of Bolling Avenue, was fully engulfed in flames by 8 p.m., LFD Major Bobby Cooper confirmed to WAVE 3 News. It took nearly an hour for three-dozen firefighters to gain control of the blaze and eventually put it out.
The home is heavily damaged, but no one was reported hurt.
The people who live at the home are getting assistance through the Kentuckiana Red Cross.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.