FORECAST: Dry and warm much of the week

- RAIN CHANCES: Delayed until late or the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear conditions tonight with temperatures falling into the 60s for lows.
We’ll see a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday, but the temperatures will be a tad warmer with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Wednesday night looks warm with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly clear sky.
The rain chance is low on Thursday, but as a weak cold front moves through an isolated shower or two is possible. The best chance to see a shower will be south of Louisville. It remains warm with highs in mid to upper 80s.
Scattered rain chances return the forecast over the weekend. Late Saturday into Sunday appears to be the best timing at this point in the forecast.
