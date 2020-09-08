Friends line the street to honor George Hauck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A group of people lined a street corner in the Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhood Tuesday to bid farewell to the person known as the most popular man in the community.
George Hauck died Sept. 1 at the age of 100. His funeral procession drove past Hauck’s Handy Shop, the store where he spent decades working.
Signs reading his name are still attached to the building and a dedicated street marker for George Hauck Way has literally put him on the map in the neighborhood. But even if his name were not hanging high over Goss Avenue, what he brought to the Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhood would still be felt down below it for years to come.
“I always use the word magic,” Diane Sheehan, who became friends with Hauck after visiting the store, said. “They made it a magical place. When you came here, all your problems just left.”
For some, those problems were more than just a bad day.
“I was going through some rough times in life,” Joe Renfrow, who lives nearby, said. “I was struggling and they were here for me.”
Jerry Clayton, who said he moved to the neighborhood in the 1960s, said he can remember buying pickles for 25 cents at the store. Clayton said the family also helped when life got tough.
“Georgie took care of me when I was down and out,” Clayton said. “He gave you something to eat, something to drink and he didn’t ask you why.”
Hauck was known for running Hauck’s Handy Shop for decades, but also creating the Dainty Fest and the Number One Citizens dinner.
“They were a big blessing in my life,” Renfrow said.
So, for those who had spent years stopping by the shop, it only felt natural to swing by to see George again Tuesday.
“So, I can say ‘goodbye George, be safe in heaven,’” Clayton said.
A business in the neighborhood announced it’d be donating some of it’s proceeds Tuesday to a charity close to Hauck.
