Gov. Beshear: 273 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 1 new death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided a quick update on COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth following a three-day weekend.
Beshear said that the extra day of labs being closed due to Labor Day would cause numbers would be lower, but to expect them to jump up in future days.
Tuesday’s report confirmed 273 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases to 53,319.
One new death due to COVID-19 was also reported Tuesday.
The governor said Kentucky was under four percent for its positivity rate for the first time in a while, reporting 3.91 percent on a seven-day rolling average.
There have been 929,212 total tests administered so far. There are 510 patients currently hospitalized and 130 currently in the ICU, with 74 patients on a ventilator according to Tuesday’s reports.
Beshear mentioned that State Senator Gerald Neal was one of the hospitalizations reported. He said that he had spoken with Neal and that he was in the process of recovering.
“Neal’s in good spirits,” Beshear said.
The governor said that Attica Scott, who also tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, is not in the hospital. He said that Scott is following all safety precautions and health guidelines as she self-quarantines at home.
“We wish them both the best,” Beshear said.
Kentuckians can now apply for rent assistance through an application as part of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund at teamkyhherf.ky.gov. Beshear mentioned the CDC’s statement on evictions being detrimental to public health at this time.
The program is set to offer direct reimbursement to eligible landlords for unpaid rent all the way back to March 1.
Beshear says the program will pay 90 percent of past due rent using CARES Act funds, and may pay up to 2 months rent.
Five Kentucky river ports will be granted funds to improve infrastructure, including the Louisville Jefferson County Riverport Authority. That project will be granted more than $95 thousand to repair 1,000 deteriorated rail ties on railroad tracks.
“One of our greatest natural assets in Kentucky is our abundance of navigable waterways, and river commerce is an indelible part of our rich history,” Beshear said.
The announcement said that $450,000 in grants was being awarded for critical repairs.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
