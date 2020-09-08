Hundreds of Bullitt County first responders receive free meals

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE)- The Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce found a new way to honor hundreds of its first responders.
The chamber said it usually hosts a luncheon in September, but had to nix the old fashion way due to the coronavirus. With everything going on in the world, including the impacts and changes from COVID, organizers said they didn’t want to skip their opportunity to give back. They decided to deliver food to each department.
Major Michael Huffman from the Bullitt County Sheriff’s office said he feels thankful to have the opportunity to serve the Bullitt County community.
Our people are excited to be part of a great community. Our community has been and always been supportive of us and what we do," Huffman said. “This is a daily gesture for us.”
Food will be delivered through Sept. 17 to 17 departments.
