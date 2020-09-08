2 juveniles injured, man charged with OWI in New Albany crash

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – Two juveniles were hospitalized and a man was charged with operating while intoxicated following a crash in New Albany.
The crash was reported on Charlestown Road, near Sunset Drive, around 1:50 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.
When officers arrived, they found a black 2017 Buick Regal crashed head-on into a 2008 Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville with serious injuries, according to ISP. The passenger in the Civic was also taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Buick, identified as Billy J. Wilson, 29, received minor injuries. He refused treatment at the scene and was taken to a hospital, police said.
After being released from the hospital, Wilson was booked into the Floyd County Jail and charged with OWI causing serious injury, attempted battery on a law-enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
The crash remains under investigation.
