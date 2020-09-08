Kentucky Humane Society to offer $10 cat adoptions through September

By Liz Adelberg | September 8, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 2:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If the coronavirus pandemic has you down, it might be time to add a furry friend to your life. To encourage adoptions, Kentucky Humane Society is offering $10 adoptions for cats age 6 months or older in September. The special is valid at KHS' three adoption centers, and online appointments scheduled in advance are required.

Why adopt a cat during the pandemic? Here are just a few reasons:

  • Cats don’t judge what you choose to binge watch (they reserve judgment for other reasons)
  • Haven’t worn pants for weeks? No problem! Cats don’t need to be walked three times a day.
  • If you’re tired of talking to yourself or your family, chat with a cat. They are great listeners.
  • Need something new to post to Instagram or Facebook? Cats are insanely photogenic and hilarious.
  • Toe beans are ridiculously cute.
  • Cats follow you into the kitchen and cheer you on when you reach for that bowl of ice cream.
  • Cat purrs are the most relaxing noise ever – even better than that white noise machine you’ve been thinking about getting.
  • Petting a cat is like petting your old security blanket – suddenly you realize everything will be OK.

To schedule an adoption appointment to be matched with your new furry buddy, click here.

The $10 adoption special for cats age six months and older runs through September 30, 2020, at the following KHS Locations:

  • KHS East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane
  • KHS Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center at 241 Steedly Drive
  • Purrfect Day Café at 1741 Bardstown Road in Louisville.

All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations and flea prevention. Adoption is pending approval of an application process that takes about an hour.

