Kentucky Humane Society to offer $10 cat adoptions through September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If the coronavirus pandemic has you down, it might be time to add a furry friend to your life. To encourage adoptions, Kentucky Humane Society is offering $10 adoptions for cats age 6 months or older in September. The special is valid at KHS' three adoption centers, and online appointments scheduled in advance are required.
Why adopt a cat during the pandemic? Here are just a few reasons:
- Cats don’t judge what you choose to binge watch (they reserve judgment for other reasons)
- Haven’t worn pants for weeks? No problem! Cats don’t need to be walked three times a day.
- If you’re tired of talking to yourself or your family, chat with a cat. They are great listeners.
- Need something new to post to Instagram or Facebook? Cats are insanely photogenic and hilarious.
- Toe beans are ridiculously cute.
- Cats follow you into the kitchen and cheer you on when you reach for that bowl of ice cream.
- Cat purrs are the most relaxing noise ever – even better than that white noise machine you’ve been thinking about getting.
- Petting a cat is like petting your old security blanket – suddenly you realize everything will be OK.
To schedule an adoption appointment to be matched with your new furry buddy, click here.
The $10 adoption special for cats age six months and older runs through September 30, 2020, at the following KHS Locations:
- KHS East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane
- KHS Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center at 241 Steedly Drive
- Purrfect Day Café at 1741 Bardstown Road in Louisville.
All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations and flea prevention. Adoption is pending approval of an application process that takes about an hour.
