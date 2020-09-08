At least 13 arrested in child solicitation sting by Madison Police Department

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The city of Madison has announced that at least 13 individuals have been arrested in relation to a child solicitation sting initiated back in August.
Chief John Wallace of the Madison Police Department along with Mayor Bob Courtney made the announcement in a video conference in city hall Tuesday morning.
The operation was a part of the Mobilized Madison Initiative announced by the city earlier in the year. Its purpose has been used to increase public safety and investigative resources among the community.
According to Chief Wallace, the MPD Crime Suppression Team began an online investigation in August regarding child solicitation, an operation that exceeded 300 hours of investigative work.
“This online investigation is a proactive approach that most likely saved countless, countless children from being victims of sexual predators," Chief Wallace said. “I want to emphasize, this investigation in no way, in no way, reflects poorly on our great city.”
The chief said the majority of the men charged were from outside of the city of Madison. He said some had traveled hours to allegedly see who they thought was a minor.
Suspects charged in this investigation ranged in age from 24 to 63, according to Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter. One suspect had was said to have traveled over 300 miles to meet up with who they believed was a 14-year-old girl.
Each one of the suspects have been charged with at least one count of child solicitation, with varying other charges among the 13 listed in today’s briefing.
“I ask all parents to please monitor their child’s activity on social media sites,” Chief Wallace said.
The police department’s investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, according to the chief.
