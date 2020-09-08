Mayor names Williams, Kelsey to Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods leadership roles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has named two people to leadership roles for the Louisville Metro Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.
Monique Williams was named as director of OSHN. For the past six years, Williams has assisted with the community-engaged research arm at the University of Louisville and has been director of the Youth Violence Prevention Research Center (YVPRC).
“Our work at UofL’s YVPRC and our focus on root causes has highlighted some major needs in youth violence prevention work, both locally and nationally,” Williams said. “I look forward to working with the OSHN team to translate that work into innovative strategies for violence prevention that will ultimately improve communities across the nation.”
In her new role, Williams will continue to work with YVPRC.
Dr. Steven Kelsey, a minister and retired Louisville Metro Police Department officer, will be the faith based liaison. In his role, Kelsey will develop and grow a coalition of faith-based organizations interested in promoting peace in alignment with the mission and vision of OSHN.
Kelsey, who is owner and president of the Fresh Start Educational and Counseling Center Inc., a founding Senior Pastor of Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries and licensed clinical mental health provider, will also organize responses to shootings and homicides, alongside faith advocates in the Louisville community.
“Our city is hurting right now, and I’m passionate about bringing a message of hope and healing to our youth and community partners,” Kelsey said. “I’m grateful to the Mayor and Chief (of Community Building Vincent) James for allowing me to continue making a difference in so many people’s lives.”
The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods was created by Fischer in March 2013.
“The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is a vital part of our city’s public safety work, and Monique and Steven are excellent additions to the team,” Fischer said. “They share our goal of creating a city of safe neighborhoods, where everyone is secure, supported, free of violence, and prepared for lifelong success.”
Williams and Kelsey began their positions today.
