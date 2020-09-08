Metro Disability Coalition claims TARC has not enforced COVID-19 guidance for paratransit service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leaders with the Metro Disability Coalition (MDC) say disabled bus riders are facing a “horrible situation” on TARC3 paratransit service vehicles amid the pandemic.
Riders like Bill Titus, who is wheelchair-bound, say they no longer feel safe on city buses.
“My life is physically in danger and sometimes it seems they don’t care,” he said.
On Tuesday, disabled riders, bus drivers, and their supporters gathered outside TARC headquarters to demand better conditions.
Metro Disability Coalition president Marcellus Mayes claims that TARC is not providing drivers with enough PPE or enforcing face masks. He also claims that TARC is not enforcing the current two-passenger limit on paratransit buses, not including personal care attendants in passenger headcounts or enforcing social distancing.
In a statement, TARC stressed that “everyone operating a TARC or TARC3 vehicle is required to wear a face mask” and “every driver receives a supply of gloves, masks, and sanitizer every day. All vehicles are sanitized daily.”
During the pandemic, TARC has limited the number of passengers on all fixed-route buses to 25. For TARC3, there is a two-passenger maximum set for buses and one passenger maximum for vans and cars.
ATU Local 1147 president Theo Hamilton says the alleged problems stem from TARC’s contract with MV Transportation.
“They’re aware of what they’re doing, they’re just playing on people’s ignorance because they don’t know,” he said.
Hamilton claims that MV transportation hires temporary drivers from other states, who don’t quarantine, instead of rehiring laid-off union members.
“The service needs to be brought in-house at TARC so we don’t have to deal with these outside entities transporting our city around,” he said.
Marcellus also called for the end of TARC’s contract with MV Transportation. He is also calling for more TARC3 routes and a further limitation of TARC3 passengers to one person per bus, which he believes is “reasonable.”
“And we just got to decide if it’s more important to save dollars or to saves lives,” he said.
With former TARC director Ferdinand Risco under investigation, MDC leaders believe it puts every contract in question, including the MV Transportation agreement.
