Miniature horse on the loose near Churchill Downs rescued by police
By Dustin Vogt | September 8, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 3:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A miniature horse that escaped his residence near Churchill Downs the day after Derby was safely returned to his owners by Louisville Metro Police.

According to a Facebook post by LMPD, officers responded to a call reporting a horse on the road near Churchill Downs Sunday.

Police assumed the horse was one that had gotten loose from the track, but later discovered it was a privately-owned miniature horse roaming the area.

3-year-old Tennessee left the scene when officers arrived, but they were able to safely contain him

The post says that Tennessee was reunited with his owners with the help of citizens in the area.

After a day of roaming free in the streets, Tennessee snapped a final picture with the officers who helped return him home.

