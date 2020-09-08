Ravens hope Jackson and upgraded D lead to Super Bowl run

Expectations: Ravens went 14-2 during 2019 regular season and entered playoffs looking to go distance, quest that went awry with loss at home to Tennessee in their first postseason game. GM Eric DeCosta worked to fortify defense and appears to have filled holes. Ravens have drive and manpower to finish what they started last year. Nothing less than reaching Super Bowl will do for team with reigning NFL MVP guiding offense, and defense good enough to cut loose seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, deemed derisive influence in very positive locker room.