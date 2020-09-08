Schroeder, Hess to testify in Louisville Metro Council investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville judge ruled that former Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder and Louisville Metro Public Safety Director Amy Hess will have to testify before Metro Council about recent events surrounding protests and riots in the city and LMPD’s response.
At the beginning of August, attorneys representing Mayor Greg Fischer’s office told council members in chambers that Schroeder and Hess should not be required to testify because of a civil lawsuit filed at the end of July. The lawsuit names Fischer, Schroeder, and LMPD officers for alleged use-of-force violations during the protests that at times became violent.
Metro Council members disagreed with Fischer’s attorneys, which led to Schroeder and Hess walking out of chambers.
Metro Government then sued Metro Council with an aim to stop them from testifying in open court. However, Judge Audra Eckerle ruled in favor of Metro Council on Tuesday.
Eckerle’s ruling can still be appealed.
