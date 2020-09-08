TARC driver tests positive for COVID-19, addresses company health and safety guidelines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC has announced that another driver has tested positive for COVID-19, recommending riders to monitor for possible symptoms.
The operator of Route 17 - traveling along Bardstown Road - last worked on August 30 and started feeling ill on August 31 according to TARC Executive Communications Manager Jeremy Priddy.
According to the release from TARC, the driver is currently resting and recovering from home.
Anyone who rode Route 17 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. on August 30 is asked to be on the lookout for possible COVID symptoms, and to isolate and self-treat at home if they occur.
TARC has continued to update riders with new information on operators who test positive. Since April, TARC has reported a total of six drivers with positive tests, asking for passengers to monitor symptoms.
Today’s announcement comes as TARC responds to concerns from the Metro Disability Coalition, who criticized the company for not following health guidelines.
TARC’s statement reads that all drivers operating a TARC or TARC3 vehicle is required to wear a face mask or covering while transporting passengers. Drivers are required to have temperature checks at the beginning of their shifts.
Claims of not using PPE on TARC3 vehicles were also addressed, stating that drivers receive a supply of gloves, masks and sanitizer every day, and that vehicles are sanitized daily.
TARC buses have been limited to 25 passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and for TARC3 vehicles, there is a two passenger maximum for buses and a one passenger maximum for vans and cars.
“Our drivers recognize the importance of wearing masks and social distancing. They too want to be safe and healthy while ensuring the safety of all passengers,” Eric King, Director of Marketing and Communication of TARC said. “TARC and TARC3 remain diligent about the safety of our community.”
For more information on safety protocols in place for TARC, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.