Thieves target Fairdale fire chief, steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For almost 31 years, Fairdale Fire Chief Darrell Roy has been tirelessly serving in the community and served our country in Desert Storm.
However, early Monday morning, he didn’t expect to be the one calling for help.
“They crawled in the back, they took stuff out of the back of the truck, they took out an ax that I had in the back and busted out the windows,” Chief Roy said.
He said he called Louisville Metro police to his residence in the Hollyvilla neighborhood. The chief told investigators the suspects hopped in a Jeep Cherokee then took off.
He was left to clean up a mess; shards of glass on the seats, the window from the cabin to the topper smashed out.
“Driving up here [to the fire station], it was kind of rough every time you’d hit a bump more glass fell out,” Chief Roy said.
He said his tailgate was locked, but the topper window was able to be opened. That’s where the thieves had access to steal all sorts of equipment; from missing person search gear, to a plated vest and ammo.
“I’m more hurt that somebody would take it,” Chief Roy said. “The sad part whether its equipment I bought myself or fire department bought, we use that.”
He said what the thieves stole were several thousands of dollars worth of life saving equipment.
“It could be one of their family members that I may need some of that stuff to take care or even them,” Chief Roy said. “They took it away from me. They took it away from the community.”
Chief Roy said that night, neighbors told him they believe those same thieves hit multiple homes down his street.
“They’re beating on windows and tearing stuff up and they’re brazen,” Chief Roy said. “If someone see’s a Jeep Cherokee and driving slow and may want to call 911 and report it to the police.”
Chief Roy told people to not confront the suspects and to call the LMPD tip line instead at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
