UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person has died and another is in critical condition following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 600 block of 35th Street at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, MetroSafe dispatchers said.
When officers arrived, they found two males had been shot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Police later updated that one of the victims had been pronounced dead at the hospital. There were no updates provided on the other victim’s condition.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
