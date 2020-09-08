Veteran’s Club works to help veterans improve mental health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The duration of the coronavirus pandemic and the more than 100 days of civil unrest has really hit hard for veterans.
Veterans Club executive director Jeremy Harrel said throughout this time, mental health is an issue that should not get pushed off to the side.
The Veterans Club’s mission is to be a place where veterans can go to heal and regain camaraderie.
Harrell said six out of 20 veterans are not enrolled in VA health care, which leaves them at risk for suicide. Being confined to their homes because of quarantine makes it that much harder to vets to reach out for help, and the violence, looting, rioting reminds them of an unpeaceful time.
“A lot of these veterans the war never left they’re dealing with these things, emotions and we need to make sure while were working with some many other groups to ensure their mental health is where it needs to be, we don’t forget the veterans who are also suffering,” he said.
Harrel said on average, 20 veterans take their own lives each day.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.