Beshear confirms more than 1,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed in his Wednesday COVID-19 press briefing that more than 1,000 Kentuckians have died of the coronavirus since the spring.
Beshear, again, stressed the importance of wearing a face mask in public, citing a memo from the White House saying there should be a “mask requirement" in place to keep the spread of COVID-19 down.
COVID-19 case information from Wednesday, Sept. 9:
- New cases: 667
- Deaths: 16
- Statewide total deaths: 1,004
- State overall total: 53,977
- Positivity rate: 3.84%
- Hospitalizations: 558
- Patients in intensive care: 153
Beshear became emotional when discussing Wednesday’s newest deaths, saying he hopes Kentuckians continue to take the virus seriously as it has been seen to impact the elderly at a higher rate. The governor then said he wants to be able to spend many more years with his parents, who are in their 70s.
