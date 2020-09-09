Blaze Pizza donates food for new community program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One hundred boxes of pizzas were delivered to St. Vincent de Paul on Wednesday.
Blaze Pizza said they have built strong ties within the Louisville community since opening its first area location in 2014, making community engagement a top priority by giving back to individuals and organizations through regular fundraisers.
The pizza joint donated the slices for the kick-off to the GiftAPlate program.
The program will allow community members, businesses, and other organizations to partner directly with restaurants to donate meals to shelters.
“We love our business partners in the community," David Sharpe, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at St. Vincent de Paul Louisville said. "They do so much day in and day out, not just during the pandemic, but they have really stepped up since March and it makes a huge difference.”
This is the program’s first donation.
The Open Hand Kitchen at St. Vincent de Paul is open twice a day at noon and five.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.