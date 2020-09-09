COVID-19 cases reported in CAI high school

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – High school students at a school in Indiana will continue classes through synchronous learning starting Wednesday.
The change came after several Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany high school students tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bill Jerome, with Christian Academy School System.
Jerome said the health department was contacted and although the department did not mandate action other than for people who were exposed to quarantine, the school decided to take additional precautions.
Middle and elementary school students will continue on-campus learning.
CAI high school students are scheduled to return to campus on Sept. 21.
