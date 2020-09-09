FORECAST: Another dry afternoon ahead

FORECAST: Another dry afternoon ahead
Above-average temperatures and sunshine remain in the forecast. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Goode | September 3, 2020 at 5:02 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 10:30 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THIS WEEKEND: Next decent chance at some scattered downpours/thunderstorms
  • NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start with rain by mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy sunshine at times but still lots of heating this afternoon to warm us into the 85-90 degree range once again.

Tonight looks warm with lows in the 60s under a mostly clear sky. A fading front will approach from the north while tropical moisture from a low pressure near South Carolina will help add at least a small risk for a downpour and/or thunderstorm. Mainly north and southeast of Louisville. Most will remain dry.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night with a small chance of a shower during the evening. Lows return to the 60s tomorrow night.

A better rain chance looks to arrive over the weekend. Cooler temperatures are back into the forecast next week.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/9 10AM

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.