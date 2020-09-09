FORECAST: Another dry afternoon ahead

- THIS WEEKEND: Next decent chance at some scattered downpours/thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start with rain by mid-week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy sunshine at times but still lots of heating this afternoon to warm us into the 85-90 degree range once again.
Tonight looks warm with lows in the 60s under a mostly clear sky. A fading front will approach from the north while tropical moisture from a low pressure near South Carolina will help add at least a small risk for a downpour and/or thunderstorm. Mainly north and southeast of Louisville. Most will remain dry.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night with a small chance of a shower during the evening. Lows return to the 60s tomorrow night.
A better rain chance looks to arrive over the weekend. Cooler temperatures are back into the forecast next week.
