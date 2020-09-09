FORECAST: Cold front bring isolated rain chance as heat remains

- THIS WEEKEND: Better chance of some scattered downpours/thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start followed by mid-week rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak cold front approaching from the north, along with tropical moisture from a low pressure near South Carolina, brings a small risk for a shower this afternoon. Most of us remain dry under partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While there is a small chance of a shower during the evening, most will be dry through the overnight under partly cloudy skies. Lows return to the 60s.
We’ll see partly sunny skies with only a very isolated shower risk on Friday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the mid-80s due to the passage of today’s front. A few clouds move through the area tomorrow evening with warm but dry conditions for Touchdown Friday night. Lows will eventually bottom out in the 60s by Saturday morning.
A better rain chance looks to arrive over the weekend as a cold front tracks through the region. Cooler temperatures are back into the forecast next week
