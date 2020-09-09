FORECAST: Cold front bring isolated rain chance as heat remains

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak cold front approaching from the north, along with tropical moisture from a low pressure near South Carolina, brings a small risk for a shower this afternoon. Most of us remain dry under partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While there is a small chance of a shower during the evening, most will be dry through the overnight under partly cloudy skies. Lows return to the 60s.