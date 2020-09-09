FORECAST: More humid, stray shower Thursday

By Justin Logan | September 3, 2020 at 5:02 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 5:15 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THIS WEEKEND: Next decent chance at some scattered downpours/thunderstorms
  • NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start with rain possible mid to late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight looks a tad warmer than the last couple of nights, but lows will still fall into the mid to upper 60s under a mostly clear sky.

On Thursday, a weak cold front will approach from the north while tropical moisture from a low pressure near South Carolina will bring a small risk for a shower. Most of the area will stay dry under a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid upper 80s.

A partly cloudy sky is expected Thursday night with a small chance of a shower during the evening. Lows return to the 60s.

A partly sunny sky with only a very isolated shower risk to the southeast on Friday.Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the mid 80s.

A cold front and a tropical low pressure will bringing scattered showers and storms to the area over the weekend. It won’t be a washout, but keep an umbrella handy. We’ll be updating the timing of the rain as we get closer.

