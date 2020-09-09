Goode Morning Weather Blog

M.O.T.S. for today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and dry. We should see a similar setup Thursday with just a slight chance for a shower north of Louisville and again southeast of Louisville.
I don’t see much in the way of action on the radar for Friday as well, so remains chances will remain on the lower-end of the spectrum.
A cold front pushes in Saturday which will help scoop up moisture Saturday evening into Sunday. Areas south of Louisville look to be the first to see the rain break out with it drifting north during the night and likely to fade/re-develop again on Sunday.
The front will clear the area by Sunday night, making way for a drier and cooler setup to kick things off early next week.
The video will cover this in more detail PLUS a look at an interesting longer term.
