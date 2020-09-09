If you buy organic and eco-friendly items, there is an app for that

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many of us have clipped coupons, searched for sales and looked for ways to save money on our weekly purchases to feed our families. Today, you may still find a coupon or two but if there is something you want to do in life today more than likely there’s an app for that. If buying organic seems to be financially out of your reach Karen Frame creator of the Makeena app says being part of what they do just makes cents (and dollars).
“It’s a free app that helps you save on healthy eco-friendly products anywhere across the US even online,” Frame stresses.
Makeena is touted as a friendly, easy, economical way to connect to health, sustainability, and kindness. They say they do their best to help discover what is good for their families and good for the planet.
“You look at the organic foods at the grocery store and you look at the non-organic foods and it’s like 20 cents more to buy the organic,” proclaimed Frame. “We we’re hoping to level the playing field.”
The loyalty app lets you earn cash back and gives you rewards for your purchase of healthy, eco-friendly products of any kind anywhere. You can win free samples and get recipes while earning cash and rewards after purchasing.
“It can be beauty supplements, household goods, toilet paper,” stresses Frame. “It can be clothing but the brands also that are on our app give cash back for buying them.”
For those items that you buy that are family favorites and may not be on the Makeena list you can still turn in your receipt to help you save money.
“One of the cool things about Makeena is you can submit grocery receipts without even buying anything that’s on the app and you can get points every time you do that,” exclaims Frame. “Once you get to 1000 points you can exchange that out for cash and again when you get twenty bucks you can cash out in PayPal or Venmo.”
It makes no difference where you shop. It can be at your favorite store, online site, festival, food mart or farmer’s market.
“We’ll give you a little cash,” Frame explains. “You’ll earn a little cash while you’re doing it and if you share with your friends you can even earn more cash.”
Makeena is available in your apple store or on Google Play.
