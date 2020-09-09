JCPS finalizes plan for fall sports practices and game attendance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For months, parents have wondered exactly what fall sports would look like in Jefferson County and how JCPS planned to get students on the field, but also keep them safe. JCPS has now released some specifics behind that plan.
Almost every fall sport season is already underway within JCPS. The only one yet to start is football.
JCPS announced Tuesday that there could be fans at sporting events, but there will be restrictions and protocols in place.
“This has definitely been circumstances that none of us would have asked for,” said Jefferson Count School Board member Joe Marshall, “but I believe that putting forth a plan like this really shows we’re putting our best foot forward.”
Some board members, like Marshall, are happy to see a plan in place.
Others say they’re not so sure they should even still be playing even after voting to allow it just over two weeks ago.
“I would personally think that we have to revisit the decision we made 15 days ago,” said Dr. Chris Kolb. “I think we have much more information.”
As it is right now, athletes, staff and fans will be screened for COVID-19 before they can watch or participate any kind of game or competition.
Anyone who is not playing the game must be wearing a mask.
Middle and elementary school level sports are completely postponed.
There are also protocols in place for practices that include making sure students are working out or practicing within certain “pods” to decrease the risk of spreading the virus.
The pod system would also allow for easier contact tracing.
“We have lots of protocols that are in place,” said board member Chris Brady. “These things are really important, but it doesn’t really mean much when protocols aren’t adhered to and aren’t taken seriously.”
JCPS is currently looking into at least one possible instance of one athletic program not following protocol, and didn’t report a possible COVID-19 case to JCPS.
“Coaches need to know that if protocols aren’t followed, it will be shut down,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.
The first high school football game in the district is slated for September 18, one week after a majority of the state will start.
You can read the full JCPS plan in the documents below.
