JCPS releases plan to keep student athletes safe during coronavirus pandemic
By Sarah Jackson | September 9, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 9:02 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School district released details on its plan to keep student athletes safe from COVID-19.

As part of the plan, everyone including student athletes, staff and fans will be screened for COVID-19 before being allowed inside to watch a game. JCPS made the decision to have venues at no more than 20% capacity to start.

Anyone who is not playing a game must be wearing a mask, including coaches and cheerleaders.

Students will workout with the same group or “pod” to limit exposure to the virus and help with contact tracing if someone does test positive. Non-game day workouts are also to be limited to no more than one hour.

Any individual, student-athlete, coach, athletic trainer, support staff or official exhibiting signs of COVID-19 shall be tested before returning, according to the district.

For event hosted by KHSAA, a limit of eight teams will be allowed in a facility with no cross-play between facilities.

Currently, middle and elementary fall sports are postponed until in person classes start. If a student or staff member tests positive for the virus they will not be identified by name because of medical privacy laws.

View a full list of the guidelines below:

