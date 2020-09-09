Kentucky angler: 20 years of personal equipment stolen while in Lufkin for tournament

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man reported an estimated $15,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen from his truck Monday morning.
Matt Robertson, from Kentucky, is in town for a fishing tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn this week.
After dropping him off at the lake Monday morning, his wife noticed the equipment missing after she stopped at several Lufkin-area stores. According to Lufkin PD, his wife believes the theft occurred at either Walmart or Academy because she parked at the back of the parking lot at both locations.
The gear that’s been taken has been collected in his 20 years in the sport.
The fishing gear was taken from the couple’s 2004, blue Chevy ¾ ton pickup with a matching camper on the back.
Lufkin PD is working with management at both stores to retrieve parking lot video to help identify a possible suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.