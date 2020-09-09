KKK newspaper left on doorsteps of PRP neighborhood

The frontpage of the newspaper left on the doorsteps of PRP homes. (Source: WAVE)
By Brett Martin | September 9, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 12:01 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some PRP residents were left shocked when they found a newspaper from the KKK on their doorstep.

Austin Beam sent these photos of the Crusader he found lying on his doorstep Tuesday morning. He told WAVE 3 News other people in his neighborhood got it as well.

The KKK newspaper found on a PRP doorstep. (Source: WAVE)
The newspaper left on the doorstep of PRP homes. (Source: WAVE)

Much of the paper is about fighting against “Globalists, Leftists, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, the NFAC, and other similar groups."

WAVE 3 News reached out to the to speak to the person handing out the flyer but have not heard back.

