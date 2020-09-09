KKK newspaper left on doorsteps of PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some PRP residents were left shocked when they found a newspaper from the KKK on their doorstep.
Austin Beam sent these photos of the Crusader he found lying on his doorstep Tuesday morning. He told WAVE 3 News other people in his neighborhood got it as well.
Much of the paper is about fighting against “Globalists, Leftists, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, the NFAC, and other similar groups."
WAVE 3 News reached out to the to speak to the person handing out the flyer but have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.