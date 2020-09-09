Kroger hosting hiring event across Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger is looking to bring on more than 300 associates to stores across Kentucky.
The hiring event will be Saturday Sept. 12 from noon until 5 P.M..
Anyone interested in attending should first register here.
Kroger does offer multiple benefits.
They have a starting Wage of $10.50 to $12.25 per hour based on approved experience (excluding courtesy clerks/baggers without experience). That pay is raised after six or 12 months of working.
Anyone attending college can get tuition reimbursement up to $3,500 dollars after six months of service.
And employees working the overnight shift get an extra dollar on the hour premium.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.