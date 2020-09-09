LMPD: 2 arrested after paintball incident and scuffle with police at Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are facing charges after being arrested at Jefferson Square Park Wednesday.
One of the suspects, a woman, is accused of shooting two passing cars with paintballs around 5 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. A WAVE 3 News camera recording Jefferson Square Park appears to have captured the alleged incident.
A group of people at the park confronted officers who responded to the scene following the paintball shooting. Mitchell said the confrontation led to a “physical altercation” between an officer and a man.
The man, who has not yet been named by LMPD, faces several charges including menacing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault.
The woman accused of shooting paintballs at cars was also arrested after she was reportedly seen putting the gun in her car and speeding away from the park. She is charged with reckless driving. Her identity has also not been revealed by police.
Mitchell confirmed two reports have been filed by the drivers whose cars were reportedly hit by paintballs.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.