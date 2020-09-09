New Albany pilot pleads guilty in child exploitation case

Robert W. Brown Jr., 48, was arrested Jan. 17 after an investigation that police say uncovered more than 1,000 images and videos of children of various ages that were sexual in nature. He was initially charged with three level 4 felonies for child exploitation. In March, two new charges were added and later amended to level 5 felonies for possession of child pornography after the investigation led to more than 1,000 additional files.