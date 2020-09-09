On-site work to begin on I-265 ramp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Work to repair a ramp to Interstate 265 is expected to begin soon, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Crews will start working on-site to repair the ramp from Preston Highway to I-265 the week of Sept. 14.
The work is being done as part of a master agreement with Jave LLC of Lexington, according to KYTC. New bearings for the bridge have been customized off-site and are expected to be delivered.
The ramp was closed in May after advanced deterioration was found during a routine inspection, according to KYTC. Since then, the following detour has been in place: KY 61 North (Preston Highway) to I-265 East to Smyrna Road (Exit 14) to reconnect with I-265 West.
The work is expected to be completed by mid-October.
